Coronavirus in India: Chaos at Kerala border check points as people arrive without passes; stopped from travelling further

Thiruvananthapuram: The evacuation of Keralites stranded in the Gulf countries is proceeding without any hitch, but a large number of people remain stuck at the state’s borders, unable to make their onward journey as they have failed to secure proper passes.

Reports from border points, especially Thalapadi on the border with Karnataka and Walayar on the Tamil Nadu border, spoke about complete chaos at the check points. While a large number of people had manged to reach the border, they were not allowed to proceed as they could not produce passes to enter Kerala.

Many of them complained that they had undertaken the difficult journey without the passes as the Kerala government website remained unresponsive for an unusually long time or simply froze.