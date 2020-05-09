Bihar Minister accuses Delhi govt of asking for reimbursement of money for tickets of migrant workers from Bihar govt

The Bihar Minister slammed the Delhi government and said: "on one hand you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money and on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money."

On the other hand reacting to the allegations, the Delhi government has said that one shouldn't do politics over migrant workers. "It is not fair to take money from them (migrant labourers), they have been staying in shelter homes for the last two months. From where will they get money to pay for tickets, so the Delhi Government paid for it. One shouldn't do politics over it," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.