Bihar Minister accuses Delhi govt of asking for reimbursement of money for tickets of migrant workers from Bihar govt

On Saturday, Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha accused the Delhi government of asking for reimbursement of money for tickets of migrant workers from the Bihar government.
Sanjay Kumar Jha told the news agency ANI, "I saw a tweet by a Delhi minister saying they are paying for the tickets of 1200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. I have a letter here sent by their government asking for the reimbursement of money from the Bihar government."
The Bihar Minister slammed the Delhi government and said: "on one hand you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money and on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money."
On the other hand reacting to the allegations, the Delhi government has said that one shouldn't do politics over migrant workers. "It is not fair to take money from them (migrant labourers), they have been staying in shelter homes for the last two months. From where will they get money to pay for tickets, so the Delhi Government paid for it. One shouldn't do politics over it," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.
The Delhi government on Friday said it will pay for train travel of migrant workers stranded in the national capital to their native places as most of the states are yet to respond to its communication on this matter.
According to current guidelines, the Central government and the home state of the migrant workers are bearing the cost of the travel, a Delhi government statement said. The Delhi government has already reached out to the respective states with the list of migrant workers stranded in the national capital, the statement said.
