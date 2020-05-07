First flight carrying 177 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands in Kochi, watch video

In what could be the commencement of one of the biggest air evacuation missions by any country, the first Air India Express flight IX 452 carrying 177 passengers from Abu Dhabi landed in Kochi.

The flight took off for Abu Dhabi from here earlier in the day to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf countries due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Kochi airport has been under tight security since the morning and a mock drill was conducted in the afternoon to ensure that everything was in place as per the health protocols keeping in view the Covid-19 situation.