Coronavirus in India: 10 states, UTs reported nearly 79% of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span, says govt data

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that that ten states and union territories are reporting most of India’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related daily deaths.
According to the Union health ministry, 501 case fatalities have been reported in a day. Ten states and UTs account for 79.84 percent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 86 and 52 daily deaths, respectively.
The ministry said that 77.25 percent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,375. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,930 new cases.
The Union Health Ministry also said that India's COVID-19 active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh, the lowest after 132 days, and comprises just 4.51 percent of the total coronavirus infections.
The total active cases were 4,26,167 on July 23. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases, the ministry said.
A total of 43,062 recoveries were registered in a span of 24 hours. The number of daily recovered cases has surpassed the daily new cases since the past five days, the ministry highlighted.
The difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 94.03 percent as on date, it stated.
Of the new recovered cases, 78.35 percent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,290 newly recovered cases. A total of 6,151 people recovered in Kerala followed by 5,036 in Delhi.
India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 94,99,413 on Wednesday, with 36,604 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,122 with 501 new fatalities.
