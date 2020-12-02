Coronavirus in India: 10 states, UTs reported nearly 79% of new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour span, says govt data

The ministry said that 77.25 percent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,375. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,930 new cases.

The Union Health Ministry also said that India's COVID-19 active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh, the lowest after 132 days, and comprises just 4.51 percent of the total coronavirus infections.

The total active cases were 4,26,167 on July 23. There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases, the ministry said.