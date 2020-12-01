Serum Institute rubbishes claim of side effects, says COVID-19 vaccine 'won’t be released unless proven safe'

Amid allegations that the Covishield vaccine had triggered severe neurological complications in one of the trial participants, the Serum Institute of India on Tuesday reiterated their statements that the vaccine was "safe and immunogenic".

A few days ago, a Chennai-based man had filed a legal notice, demanding compensation of Rs 5 crore from the SII after his health worsened allegedly after volunteering for the clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. He claims that he has been diagnosed with "acute neuro encephalopathy", allegedly due to the Covishield shots he took on October 1. The participant had asked the ICMR, DCGI, AstraZeneca and Oxford University, along with SII to stop testing, manufacturing and distributing the vaccine.

Soon after that, Serum Institute had rubbished the claims, calling them malicious and misconceived. The Pune-based company on Sunday said there was no correlation between the two, adding that it will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore for the same.