Coronavirus in Chennai: IIT Madras shut down as over 100 test COVID-19 positive

With over 100 persons, including 87 students, testing positive for COVID-19 since December 1, the IIT Madras authorities have shut down all departments, research labs and libraries. There are 774 students on the campus.

With the IIT emerging as a new cluster, the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has pressed the warning bell and asked all District Collectors to keep a tab on all educational institutions.

The State recently allowed partial reopening of colleges and universities with a direction that they must comply with a set of Standard Operating Procedure.

IT Madras had been permitting research scholars who need to do experimental work to return to campus -- with a 14-day quarantine and testing of each returnee. A protocol was put in place to determine how many scholars and project staff could work safely in each lab based on its size, ventilation etc.