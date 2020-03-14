IIT-Madras scholar pretends to have coronavirus after being 'dared' by friends; let off with warning

The incident which took place on board a bus travelling from Chennai to Coimbatore on Friday saw panicked passengers call the the state's nodal officer and the Joint Director of Public Health. The state's health officials then instructed the bus to halt and wait until they reached the site. However, the girl, they discovered, was not on board.

According to an IANS report, she had begun by telling the passengers sitting just ahead of her that she had been infected. Soon after, when she tried to get off the bus and the driver refused to stop, she made the same announcement, this time to the entire bus.

"It seems the student's birthday is today (Saturday). After some celebrations with her friends she had boarded a private bus to Coimbatore. Her friends were following the bus in a car," P. Sampath, Joint Director-Epidemic, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, told IANS.

After her vociferous claim, the bus was halted, and she joined her friends in the car.