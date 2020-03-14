Coronavirus in India: How to home quarantine - check out Ministry of Health's full set of guidelines

What should you do if you're quarantined at home?

The Ministry of Health has issued instructions for people who are being home quarantined. These include:

1. Stay in a ventilated room, preferably with a bathroom that is not being used by others. If another family member is staying in the same room, try to maintain a distance of at least one meter from them.

2. People in quarantine are advised to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and people with co-morbidities who may be in the same household. With the virus being more likely to adversely affect older adults and people with existing health problems, caution is advised.

3. The individual should restrict his or her movement. Public events or social gatherings must be avoided. Even within the house, it is advisable to limit movement.

4. The individual should also follow the sanitary practices that have been recommended for the public, including washing their hands frequently and thoroughly with soap or with alcohol-based hand sanitisers, wearing a surgical mask at all times and avoiding the sharing of household items such as utensils, bedding et cetera.

Keep in mind that masks should be changed after every 6-8 hours. They should be disinfected and then disposed of safely.