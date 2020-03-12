From train travel to ordering food - A Mumbaikar’s guide on how to keep coronavirus at bay

It is essential to avoid contact with people, especially at public places and areas that encourage mass gatherings such as transport (trains, buses, autos, and cabs), religious institutions, rallies, malls, salons and spas, restaurants, tourist attractions, gyms, schools, colleges, hotels, clubs etc. However if you do happen to visit these places including hospitals, take adequate precautions before and after.

Paws (pause) your love for strays

Dear animal lovers, it’s high time you hold back on your love for your furry friends on the street, and in case you give in, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly.

Below are the helpline numbers for COVID 19 Diagnostic Facilities in Mumbai

Kasturba Central Laboratory

For any queries contact -

State Control Room - 020 - 2612 7394

Toll Free number 104

Dr. Pradip Awate State Surveillance Officer 9423337556

Dr. Amol Mankar State Epidemiologist

9766732163

For Mumbai, Dr Yashashree Keni

9833867979