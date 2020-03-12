From train travel to ordering food - A Mumbaikar’s guide on how to keep coronavirus at bay

If you thought the ‘whitewalkers’ from Game of Thrones gave you chills as they neared The Wall by the end of season seven, hold your horses, as the deadly coronavirus has finally made its way to the maximum city, courtesy two travel enthusiasts who returned after their Dubai vacay. While the airports are trying their best to contain the virus with screenings and tests, here’s how you can prepare for this Armageddon of a disease by inculcating these basic instructions in your day-today activities.
Masks aren’t your fashion accessory
Just when you thought cosplaying was the latest fad, the novel COVID-19 has masks up their game even by local vendors. Health experts have advised only N95 respirators and surgical masks to battle the virus. Do not waste your precious bucks on surgical or poor quality masks that can only protect you from mild dust.
Bunty ka slow sabun was legit
While there’s no scientific evidence of which of these outperforms the other, they both cater to different uses. Sanitisers which contain 60% alcohol work better and can be substituted when there’s no soap or water available. Meanwhile using a soap haphazardly won’t do any good either. The hands then must be thoroughly scrubbed, making sure that the backside, the place between the fingers and the underside of nails are not left out. The lathering process must be carried out for a span of 20 seconds minimum, after which the hands should be dried out with a clean towel or an air dryer.
When food is bae
Be it street food or gourmet, a virus that can cross borders can certainly make way to your eateries. While ordering food from delivery applications can be a risk in itself, the companies have issued statements guaranteeing safety of its customers. In addition to buying food items to cook at home, especially groceries, make sure they’re washed well before finding a place on your plate.
Avengers DO NOT Assemble
It is essential to avoid contact with people, especially at public places and areas that encourage mass gatherings such as transport (trains, buses, autos, and cabs), religious institutions, rallies, malls, salons and spas, restaurants, tourist attractions, gyms, schools, colleges, hotels, clubs etc. However if you do happen to visit these places including hospitals, take adequate precautions before and after.
Paws (pause) your love for strays
Dear animal lovers, it’s high time you hold back on your love for your furry friends on the street, and in case you give in, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly.
Below are the helpline numbers for COVID 19 Diagnostic Facilities in Mumbai
Kasturba Central Laboratory
For any queries contact -
State Control Room - 020 - 2612 7394
Toll Free number 104
Dr. Pradip Awate State Surveillance Officer 9423337556
Dr. Amol Mankar State Epidemiologist
9766732163
For Mumbai, Dr Yashashree Keni
9833867979
