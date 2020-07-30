Coronavirus in Bengal: Gyms, Yoga institutes to reopen on Aug 5; flight ban continues

Here are the guidelines;

1. Following activities shall continue to remain closed / prohibited throughout the state up to 31/08/2020:

i. Schools, ICDS centers, colleges, educational / training /coaching institutions etc.

ii. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls.

iii. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

2. In addition to the activities already permitted, Yoga institutes and Gymnasiums outside the containment zones will be allowed to function from 5th August 2020.

3. Further, as already announced, state wide complete lockdown shall be observed on Wednesday 5 August; Saturday 8 August; Sunday 16 August; Monday 17 August; Sunday 23 August; Saturday 29 August; Monday 31 August.

4. During the complete lockdown on aforesaid days, all government and private offices; commercial establishments; public and private transport including train and flight movements will be closed completely.

Exceptions from the above shall include:

i. Health services including movement of health personnel / patients by public and private transport.

ii. Medicine shops and pharmacies.

iii. Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services.

iv. Electricity, water and conservancy services.

v. Continuous process industries and industries with in- house workers.

vi. Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in field.

vii. Intrastate and interstate movement of goods.

viii. E-Commerce, Capital and debt market services as notified by RBI.

ix. Print, electronic media and social media. x. Home delivery of cooked food.

5. District Magistrates on assessment of local situation may enforce stricter measures including complete lockdowns in their districts.

7. Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times.