Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others condole West Bengal Cong chief Somen Mitra's death

“He was unwell and I would keep enquiring about him. He was also admitted before and also had a heart operation in Delhi. He was fighting for his life on various occasions. This time he could not fight back. I thought he would be able to come out of this situation. This news has saddened me as I had an association beyond politics. He was my mentor. I came into Congress because of Soumen Mitra. He gave me the opportunity to be a people’s representative which is why I was an MP and sometimes and MLA. He has had a hand in my career. I have said this many times before in open forums,” said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too tweeted her condolences towards the leader whom she was said to have shared a cordial rapport with. “Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader, former MP Somen Mitra. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well wishers,” read Mamata’s tweet.