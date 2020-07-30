Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others condole West Bengal Cong chief Somen Mitra's death

Condolences poured in from all quarters cutting across political parties on the demise of the 78-year-old West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee President Soumen Mitra in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “All my love and support to family and friends of Soumen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect.”
“He was unwell and I would keep enquiring about him. He was also admitted before and also had a heart operation in Delhi. He was fighting for his life on various occasions. This time he could not fight back. I thought he would be able to come out of this situation. This news has saddened me as I had an association beyond politics. He was my mentor. I came into Congress because of Soumen Mitra. He gave me the opportunity to be a people’s representative which is why I was an MP and sometimes and MLA. He has had a hand in my career. I have said this many times before in open forums,” said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too tweeted her condolences towards the leader whom she was said to have shared a cordial rapport with. “Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader, former MP Somen Mitra. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well wishers,” read Mamata’s tweet.
BJP leader Rahul Sinha expressed his sadness at the passing away of Soumen Mitra. “There is a void created by the demise of a big political leader like Soumen Mitra. There were a lot of differences personally and politically, with Soumen Mitra. However, I had a close association with his family members. Soumen Mitra was an outstanding person and politician and I saw him from close quarters. Apart from his family members, West Bengal cannot fill the void created by Soumen Mitra’s loss. May his soul rest in peace and may his family have strength to deal with the loss,” said Rahul Sinha.
Mitra served as an MLA from Sealdah in Bengal's Chowringhee district from 1972-2006. The former MLA is survived by his wife and son. The Congress leader was admitted to hospital earlier this month with kidney and heart ailments and died of a cardiac arrest.
