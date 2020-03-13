Coronavirus Fact Check: Don't believe WhatsApp, Modi govt hasn't declared holidays in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and Sikkim

On Friday a circular, purportedly from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, claimed that a holiday had been declared in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim.

The circular which has since been debunked as being fake news claimed that since "experts across the world" have advised a reduction of mass gatherings, the Ministry was declaring a holiday. This vacation, they claimed, would be from the 14th March, 2020 to 21st March, 2020.

As the message found its way into social media posts and WhatsApp forwards, the Government released a press note stating that it had "NOT BEEN issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare".

"Necessary action under extant law is being initiated," the PIB release said.