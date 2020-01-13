Cong's Opp meet falls flat as AAP, BSP and TMC stay away

In what might be called as a big jolt to Congress-led opposition, as AAP, BSP and TMC have decided to stay away from today's opposition meeting. On Monday Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BSP Supremo Mayawati stated that they will not be attending the all Opposition party meeting.

Opposition leaders of Congress, Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, will hold talks in the afternoon today. The Samajwadi Party is expected to attend the meeting. While the Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Aam Aadmi Party will not be taking part in the meeting.

“In such a situation, the BSP attending the meeting called by the opposition today under the leadership of the Congress will be demoralising to the party’s workers in Rajasthan. That’s why the BSP will not attend this meeting,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi in the morning.

“The BSP is away against CAA/NRC etc. We again appeal to the central government to withdraw this divisive and unconstitutional law. At the same time, the politicisation of students in JNU and other educational institutions is very unfortunate,” she added.