Opposition to meet today to chalk out plan to counter BJP on CAA

On Monday, opposition parties will hold a meeting in New Delhi to chalk out plan to counter BJP-led central government on CAA and economy.

According to Hindustan Times, opposition leaders of Congress, Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, will hold talks in the afternoon today. The Samajwadi Party is expected to attend the meeting, but suspense remains over the participation of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.

While on the other hand, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee last week had said that she will not be a part of the meeting of the opposition leaders. The meeting was called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting comes at a time when there are is a raging debate in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).