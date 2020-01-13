Opposition to meet today to chalk out plan to counter BJP on CAA

On Monday, opposition parties will hold a meeting in New Delhi to chalk out plan to counter BJP-led central government on CAA and economy.
According to Hindustan Times, opposition leaders of Congress, Left parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), among others, will hold talks in the afternoon today. The Samajwadi Party is expected to attend the meeting, but suspense remains over the participation of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party.
While on the other hand, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee last week had said that she will not be a part of the meeting of the opposition leaders. The meeting was called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting comes at a time when there are is a raging debate in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
The Congress has sent an invitation to all like-minded parties to come up at a common platform. In a meeting on Saturday, the CWC, after passing a resolution, said "the Narendra Modi-led Central government has unleashed the brute state power to suppress, subjugate and stifle the voice of youth and students across the country".
"A concerted attack on the Constitution, rampant unemployment, commercialisation of education, unprecedented fee hikes and autocratic refusal to listen to the voice and concerns of youth-student have led to spontaneous protests across campuses," it said. Instead of listening to students, the Bharatiya Janata Party government has unleashed the police on them, made arrests, lodged FIRs, and even planned attacks on protesting students and youth, the CWC resolution said.
