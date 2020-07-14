Congressman Salman Nizami attacks Nidhi Razdan for leaving NDTV for Harvard

The Rajasthan government was recently thrown into turmoil, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being removed from his post on Tuesday afternoon. While Pilot is believed to have been upset since he was denied the Chief Minister's post after the 2018 polls, matters came to a head on Saturday, after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to bribe Congress MLAs.
Soon after that the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) send notices to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Chief Whip and other ministers and MLAs, seeking their availability to record statements over the allegations.
Following this, matters escalated rapidly, with Pilot refusing to attend a Congress Legislative Party meet, and seeking an audience with the party high command.
Commenting on the crisis as news of Pilot's sacking emerged, former NDTV Editor Nidhi Razdan who recently took up a position as a Harvard University associate professor suggested that Pilot form his own party.
"If this is not about power but about principles, Sachin Pilot should form his own party," she opined.
This however did not go down well with Congress leader Salman Nizami, who drew a strange parallel with Razdan's career trajectory.
"Left NDTV for Havard and talks about principles. Sit down!" he tweeted in response. And while some on the social media site were outraged, and others supportive, many expressed confusion as to how the two were related.
Razdan however was having none of it. "You’re nothing but an unbridled misogynist and you can bloody well sit down yourself," she responded.
In a follow-up response to a supportive netizen, she added that anyone who could "compare a political party to private citizens has a serious problem in any case".
