Congressman Salman Nizami attacks Nidhi Razdan for leaving NDTV for Harvard

The Rajasthan government was recently thrown into turmoil, with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot being removed from his post on Tuesday afternoon. While Pilot is believed to have been upset since he was denied the Chief Minister's post after the 2018 polls, matters came to a head on Saturday, after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to bribe Congress MLAs.

Soon after that the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operation Group (SOG) send notices to the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, the Chief Whip and other ministers and MLAs, seeking their availability to record statements over the allegations.

Following this, matters escalated rapidly, with Pilot refusing to attend a Congress Legislative Party meet, and seeking an audience with the party high command.