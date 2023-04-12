Congress waiting for free fall of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

PTI Photo

The caste politics may play a role in refusal of the Rajasthan chief ministership to former deputy CM Sachin Pilot as there are hardly 10-12 MLAs of his Gurjar caste and he could not muster support even in three years after he engineered revolt against he Ashok Gehlot government.

A top Congress source said Sachin is not in a position to form his own separate political party and as such the Congress does not expect him to form a party alike former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

The party does not want to commit mistakes done in Punjab in 2021, and thus is carefully assessing action to strengthen the hands of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The party sources said Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday gave a detailed report to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and a decision would be taken soon to end the confusion in the state.

The leadership expects Sachin to take his follow-up action after a day's fast in Jaipur against the Congress government on Monday and that will be his end in the party as he has fallen in his own trap, the sources said.

