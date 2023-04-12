Rajasthan Congress incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa consults president Kharge on Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot | Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress leadership remains undecided a day after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot observed a one-day fast, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption under the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.



Congress in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had no meeting with Pilot, who reached Delhi on Wednesday and called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday for an advice in a 30-minute meeting at his 10 Rajaji Marg residence here.

There is speculation that Pilot may meet Randhawa and other senior leaders, but so far sources say no meetings are scheduled.

The party stands by Randhawa's declaration Monday eening that Pilot's protest against its own sitting government amounts to anti-party activity, instead of discussing the issues within the party.

Meanwhile, Kharge has summoned from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot two letters on corruption purportedly written to him by Pilot last year. He could have sought the letters from Pilot, but he is so angry with him that preferred not to take any documents from him.



Rahul was at the residence of Kharge for a unity meeting with Nitish Kumar, but sources said he preferred not to give his views on the Rajasthan matter. He is believed to have asked his sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to handle it as she had done in the past without involving himself.

