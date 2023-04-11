 Movement against corruption to continue, says Sachin Pilot after ending fast
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMovement against corruption to continue, says Sachin Pilot after ending fast

Movement against corruption to continue, says Sachin Pilot after ending fast

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Movement against corruption to continue, says Sachin Pilot after ending fast | PTI Photo

Jaipur: As he ended his daylong fast demanding action from his own government over cases of alleged corruption during the BJP term, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his movement against graft will continue.

He was speaking to reporters after ending the fast at the Shaheed Smarak here. Pilot sat on the fast from 11 am to 4 pm.

"We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government in the state. I wanted the Congress government to take action against the corruption by the former BJP government," he said.

"This movement against corruption will continue," Pilot added.

Read Also
WATCH: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot begins day long fast, despite party's warning of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: CM upset over state's tiger population, says government willing to take required measures

Goa: CM upset over state's tiger population, says government willing to take required measures

Goa: After missed deadlines, historic Lohia Maidan in Margaon opens for public

Goa: After missed deadlines, historic Lohia Maidan in Margaon opens for public

Amit Shah to descend in Goa for Lok Sabha poll campaign this week

Amit Shah to descend in Goa for Lok Sabha poll campaign this week

Sumitra Mahajan: Celebrating remarkable journey of India's former Lok Sabha speaker on her birthday

Sumitra Mahajan: Celebrating remarkable journey of India's former Lok Sabha speaker on her birthday

MEA responds to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

MEA responds to China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit