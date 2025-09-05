Tecno Pova Slim 5G With Ultra-Thin Design, AMOLED Display Launched In India: All You Need To Know

Tecno Pova Slim 5G | Tecno India

Tecno has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G, in India, boasting an impressively sleek 5.95mm profile, making it one of the slimmest smartphones globally.This device combines a premium 3D curved AMOLED display, advanced AI capabilities, and a robust battery. The phone introduces a unique Dynamic Mood Light Design with customizable LED lights on the rear camera module, alongside an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for its sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Available in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White color options, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting September 8 through Flipkart and select offline retail stores across India.

Tecno Pova Slim 5G Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen achieves a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photography, the phone sports a dual rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, complemented by a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The device runs on Android 15-based HiOS 15 and integrates Ella AI, Tecno’s smart assistant, which supports regional Indian languages and powers features like AI Call Assistant, AI Writing, AI Image Editing, and Privacy Blurring. It also includes Google’s Circle to Search functionality.

The smartphone houses a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging, capable of reaching a full charge in 55 minutes and 50 percent in just 25 minutes. Additional features include dual SIM support, an infrared remote control sensor, a Dolby Atmos-tuned speaker, and the KM9 TUV Rheinland certification for quality assurance.