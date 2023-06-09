WATCH: BJP's Smriti Irani Threatens Journalist In Amethi, Congress Says 'Must Have Asked...'

The Congress party on Friday tweeted a video of union minister Smriti Irani interacting with a reporter in her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, in which she seemed to be upset over reporter's question. The Minister of Women and Child Development event went to the extent of telling the reporter that she'll call the owner of his publication to inform about the incident. The Amethi MP kept telling the reporter to 'not insult the people of my constituency'. However, it wasn't clear what actually transpired between the journalist and minister which made her so upset.

The opposition Congress did not lose the opportunity to tweet the video of the interaction, while taking a swipe at Irani.

"Smriti Irani ji is threatening the journalist. The idea is to call the owner and eat his (reporter's) job. It seems that the journalist must have asked - when will you get sugar for 13 rupees? Or when will the price of gas cylinder be reduced? Or why are you silent on the atrocities on daughters? If she could not answer, she came down to issuing threat. Smriti Irani ji because you wanted to understand – this is not love," the Congress tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Smriti Irani took a jib at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ dialogue, and said, ‘Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni political siyasat se hai?’(What kind of love are you talking of which is not with your nation but only with your politics?)

During a press conference, Smriti Irani raised doubts about Rahul Gandhi's commitment to Indian democracy and his decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

“...When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that 'Mohabbat' compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy," Irani said.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Irani asked, "What kind of love is this, which shakes hands with those who hug those who curse India, what kind of love is this?"