Congress to oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill; Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls it 'violation of Constitution'

New Delhi: The Congress has decided to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which is to be introduced on Monday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, after its parliamentary strategy group meet at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Sunday.

After the meeting, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "The bill is a violation of our Constitution's secular ethos, culture, tradition and civilisation, and we will oppose it."

The Congress has already decided to talk to like-minded parties to oppose the bill but in the lower house the opposition could not do anything as BJP has a majority. The Congress may try to stall the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Left parties have also decided to oppose the bill and press for amendments. The party said on Sunday said that "it will move two amendments seeking deletion of reference to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and to religion in the Bill", as it wants refugees from all neighbouring countries under the ambit of the Bill.