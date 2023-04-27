Congress slams PM's silence on Poonch attack: 'No reaction from Modi'

The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Modi for uttering not a single word of condolence on the Poonch terror attack on April 20 in which five Indian Army soldiers were killed.

Modi has not come out with any reaction condemning the terror attack, even as reports indicate a Taliban link in it, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said at a press conference here.

An Indian Army vehicle was attacked while going from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot, near the Bhata Dhurian forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was possibly carried out by about seven terrorists and five soldiers were martyred on the spot, Khera said. More than 50 bullet marks were spotted on the vehicle, indicating the intensity of the firing by the terrorists.

Multiple media reports indicate that the highly penetrative and ricocheting steel core bullets used by terrorists was left behind by US troops in Afghanistan, after they departed the country in August 2021, Khera pointed out. The bullets were obtained by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed from the Taliban, he contended.

The Congress questioned if it was appropriate for the government to start a diplomatic outreach with the Taliban given that the Poonch attack could have Taliban links.

Read Also Poonch attack: US bullets found in terrorist attack in Jammu