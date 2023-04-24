Poonch attack: US bullets found in terrorist attack in Jammu | Twitter

Five Indian army soldiers were killed in an ambush in the border Poonch district of Jammu in northern India. Reports indicate that the bullets used by the terrorists were Chinese-made steel core bullets, which were left behind by US troops in Afghanistan after the fall of the US-backed government in August 2021. It is suspected that the bullets were obtained by terrorist groups, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), from the Taliban after the US troops left Afghanistan.

Investigations are on to find out the group behind the attack

Investigations are ongoing to confirm the origin of the bullets and to identify the group behind the attack. According to sources, the attack was carried out by two to three terrorists who are believed to be Pakistani nationals. The militants reportedly took away weapons and ammunition from the soldiers who were killed in the attack. The Indian Army has not confirmed these reports.

Search operations are underway in the Bhatta Durrian forests to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack. The operations are being carried out by top officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu & Kashmir police, who are jointly investigating the incident.

US ammunition used in terrorist attack

