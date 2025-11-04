 'He Is Still A Child': JJD National President Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'He Is Still A Child': JJD National President Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections – Video

'He Is Still A Child': JJD National President Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections – Video

Tej Pratap Yadav, JJD chief and Mahua candidate, mocked his brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as “a child” after the latter’s campaign in Mahua, saying he’d gift him a “jhunjhuna” post-elections. The brothers face off in Mahua amid Bihar’s high-stakes polls, with major leaders campaigning statewide before voting on Nov 6 and 11 and counting on Nov 14.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap (L) & RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav (R) | File Pic

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) national president and Mahua Assembly candidate Tej Pratap Yadav took a sharp dig at his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, calling him "a child", shortly after the former Deputy Chief Minister wrapped up his campaign in Mahua on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Tej Pratap said, "He is still a child. After the elections, we'll hand him a jhunjhuna (rattle)."

Tej Pratap added, "If he comes to our area, we'll go to his area too. Then we'll go to Raghopur."

Read Also
Who Is Manoj Pandian? AIADMK Rebel MLA Joins DMK Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
article-image

About The Remark

FPJ Shorts
Explained: Why Mumbai Hasn’t Held BMC Elections Since 2022?
Explained: Why Mumbai Hasn’t Held BMC Elections Since 2022?
State Bank Of India Reports 6.4% Increase In Net Profit To ₹21,504.49 Crore
State Bank Of India Reports 6.4% Increase In Net Profit To ₹21,504.49 Crore
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO

The remark comes amid heightened political tension in Mahua, where both sons of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav appear locked in a face-off.

Tej Pratap, who won from Mahua in 2015 as an RJD candidate, is contesting again under his own banner after being expelled from the party earlier this year. His split from the RJD followed a public fallout with his family over personal controversies, which led him to form the JJD.

Mukesh Raushan, the sitting MLA and Mahagathbandhan's RJD face in Mahua, is once again in the fray - this time locked in a direct, high-stakes battle with his former party colleague and Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap.

The final leg of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 begins on Monday, with leaders of key political parties set to campaign for two more days before the election begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed several rallies across the state.

Read Also
Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati...
article-image

The Prime Minister held public meetings in Saharsa and Katihar districts, while Kharge attacked the NDA government during a rally in Vaishali. Home Minister Shah, meanwhile, made several key announcements, including development projects for Mithilanchal, while addressing rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a massive roadshow in Patna last week, along with back-to-back rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

Read Also
'I Killed My Wife For You': Bengaluru Doctor Sent Messages To Multiple Women Weeks After Murdering...
article-image

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 243-member Assembly, and the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect across the state.

Polling will cover 121 constituencies in the first phase and 122 in the second.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On...

Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On...

'He Is Still A Child': JJD National President Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav...

'He Is Still A Child': JJD National President Tej Pratap Yadav Mocks Younger Brother Tejashwi Yadav...

Bihar Polls 2025: Union Minister Lalan Singh Faces FIR After His Video Asking Supporters To Confine...

Bihar Polls 2025: Union Minister Lalan Singh Faces FIR After His Video Asking Supporters To Confine...

Who Is Manoj Pandian? AIADMK Rebel MLA Joins DMK Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Who Is Manoj Pandian? AIADMK Rebel MLA Joins DMK Months Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati...

Indian Army Jawan Stabbed To Death By Train Attendant After Argument Over Bedsheet On Sabarmati...