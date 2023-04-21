 Punjab CM announces ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to families of jawans killed in Poonch terror attack
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
File pic

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government will give ex-gratia amount of ₹one crore to each of the families of the Army personnel who lost their lives in the Poonch terror attack on Thursday.

The Indian Army suffered a major setback on Thursday when terrorists attacked a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, killing five soldiers and injuring another.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Debashish Baswal, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, and Sepoy Sewak Singh. They were attached with the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles unit and were deployed for counter-terrorist operations in the area.

Attack details and army's response

According to the Army's 16 Corps based in Nagrota, the incident took place after the vehicle they were travelling in was fired upon by terrorists in the Rajouri sector in Jammu. The unidentified attackers took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area, and the army truck caught fire due to a likely grenade attack.

Operations were launched to trace the perpetrators, but so far there was no clarity yet on the attackers. The injured soldier is receiving treatment at the Army Hospital in Rajouri.

