Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Slams BJP Over Infiltrator Issue In Jharkhand, Says 'Ghuspetiya Andar Aa Rahe Aur Shah Sahab So Rahe'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) & Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (R) | File Pic & IANS

Jamtara (Jharkhand): As the BJP constantly evoked the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that the BJP is scaring everyone in the name of infiltrators and when there is their government in the Centre, why can't they stop it?

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara, Kharge said, "They (BJP) are scaring us in the name of infiltrators. You are in the central government, you are the Prime Minister, you are the home minister, then from where did the infiltrators enter?"

"Ghuspetiya andar aa rahe aur Shah Sahab so rahe," he added.

He further said that the BJP only knows how to divide.

Jamtara, Jharkhand: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Congress government gave the right to vote to the people... Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had set the voting age for the youth at 18 years" pic.twitter.com/tFNfhhlkQL — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

"When you can stop our helicopters, why can't you stop infiltrators? They don't know how to run the government. They only know how to divide. They have raised the matter of infiltrators in the elections and they are making people afraid of this. People are being incited in this way. This won't work. Now people have understood you," Kharge added.

About The Chopper Issue

The Congress Chief further targeted the BJP after party MP Rahul Gandhi's chopper was delayed on Friday and said that today, his chopper was also delayed.

"Rahul Gandhi also did meetings here. We don't know what problem does BJP has with us. When we want to come our helicopter gets stopped. Yesterday Rahul Gandh's helicopter was denied permission to fly. Today Shah was coming here so I was stopped today for 20 minutes. His path was different and my path was different. Modiji comes in every way of ours," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Congress President Targets BJP Star Campaigners In Jharkhand

Sharpening his attacks further, Kharge targeted BJP star campaigners in Jharkhand and said that they all have gathered like a "war" is going on.

"In Jharkhand helicopters are flying like vultures. Did they come when anyone was in need here.? Some Chief Minister from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, all have gathered like a war is going on. This is battle of democracy where people participate and leaders have no role," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)