 PM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport

PM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport

The glitch forced the aircraft to remain at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday. The glitch forced the aircraft to remain at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi, as reported by ANI. It is yet not disclosed what exact glitch did the Prime Minister's aircraft face.

PM Modi was on a visit to Maharashtra yesterday. Today, he was on a visit to Jharkhand as the state is going for polling in the second phase on November 20, along with Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Jharkhand as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations. This occasion honours tribal hero Birsa Munda, a revered figure in Indian history and was strategically timed just days before the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Read Also
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Kalpana Soren Addresses Rally Over Phone After ECI Denied Chopper...
article-image

Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Grounded

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
IIT Delhi Invites Applications For English Language Instructors: 7 Positions Open; Apply Here
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
BPSC TRE 3.0 Result Expected To Be Declared Today; Check Key Update
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Denies PCB Permission To Conduct Tour In PoK Territories
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students
UGC To Introduce Shorter UG Programmes; Check How Will It Benefit Students

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced logistical issues during his campaign in Jharkhand. His helicopter was grounded for nearly two hours due to a delay in clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The incident occurred around 80 km from Deoghar, in the district of Godda, where the helicopter was kept waiting for 45 minutes before receiving clearance.

The Congress party criticised the delay, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the Leader of the Opposition's campaign schedule for the assembly elections. The grounding incident added to the political tension during the election season.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 15, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 15, 2024 - Nirmal NR-406 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 15, 2024 - Nirmal NR-406 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Kolkata Police Arrests Musician From Mumbai For Molesting Minor Student

Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is...

Viral: Fake Cop Unknowingly Video Calls Real Cyber Security Police In Kerala; What Happens Next Is...