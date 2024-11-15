PM Modi's Aircraft Suffers Technical Snag At Jharkhand's Deoghar Airport

PM Narendra Modi |

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday. The glitch forced the aircraft to remain at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi, as reported by ANI. It is yet not disclosed what exact glitch did the Prime Minister's aircraft face.

PM Modi was on a visit to Maharashtra yesterday. Today, he was on a visit to Jharkhand as the state is going for polling in the second phase on November 20, along with Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft experienced a technical snag due to which the aircraft has to remain at Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi. pic.twitter.com/8IKaK6yttz — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Jharkhand as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' celebrations. This occasion honours tribal hero Birsa Munda, a revered figure in Indian history and was strategically timed just days before the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Grounded

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced logistical issues during his campaign in Jharkhand. His helicopter was grounded for nearly two hours due to a delay in clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The incident occurred around 80 km from Deoghar, in the district of Godda, where the helicopter was kept waiting for 45 minutes before receiving clearance.

The Congress party criticised the delay, suggesting it was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the Leader of the Opposition's campaign schedule for the assembly elections. The grounding incident added to the political tension during the election season.