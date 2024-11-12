 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Kalpana Soren Addresses Rally Over Phone After ECI Denied Chopper Clearance
Speaking about the incident, Chief Electoral Officer K. Ravi Kumar told the news agency PTI that an official was relieved from duty for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and misconduct in this connection.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, shared a video on her X account on Monday in which she can be seen addressing an election rally over the phone. Kalpana alleged that her helicopter was denied clearance to fly on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Assembly elections.

Sharing the video on X, Kalpana said that she was forced to address the people of Latehar over the phone.

Launching an attack on the BJP, she said, "The people of Jharkhand, including those in Latehar, are witnessing how the people of Jharkhand are being insulted under the directions of the central government and the BJP. Jharkhand has been fighting against such exploitation and oppression for centuries, but not anymore. The BJP will receive a fitting response to its conspiracy."

According to reports, Kalpana's helicopter was held at Ghatsila for an hour due to the movement of Air Force planes in the bordering areas of Odisha.

Kalpana also criticised the BJP during a campaign at Maulanagar Maidan in the Jagannathpur constituency in West Singhbhum district, stating that the BJP is against girls' education and does not want girls to become "physically and mentally" strong. "This is why the BJP closed schools in the state during their rule," she said.

She further highlighted the achievements of the JMM government over the past five years.

This isn't the first time when a JMM leader's chopper was stopped, last week the party had written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that the CM Hemant Soren's helicopter was not allowed to take off for more than 90 minutes because PM Modi was visiting the poll-bound state.

Elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

