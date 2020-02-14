Congress must reinvent, says Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Voicing concern over the Congress debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls and the crisis it is facing in some states like Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has suggested that the party "ruthlessly" reinvent itself or face the prospect of becoming irrelevant.

Senior leader Veerappa Moily has also called for a "surgical" action to revive the party in the context of the election drubbing.

"Congress leaders have to reinvent themselves. The party has to reinvent itself if it has to remain relevant. Otherwise, we are staring at irrelevance. Our arrogance has to go, even after six years out of power sometimes, some of us behave as if we are still ministers," he said.