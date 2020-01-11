Bhopal: CAA an attempt of Centre to hide failure on economic front, says Congress leader Jairam Mishra

BHOPAL: Slamming the Centre government, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that to distract people and hide their failure on economic front, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were playing the drama of CAA and NRC. The former union environment and forests minister was addressing the members at Seva Dal training camp here on Friday.

The Congress MP lashed out at centre government for its “irrelevant decisions and ignoring the mass interest”. In last 42 years for the first time the GDP has lost its pace, said Ramesh, adding that grave problems like unemployment, economic slowdown have gripped the country but the government was diverting the attention from crucial issues by coming up with Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens. The students from all across the nation including Delhi, Mumbai and Madras are raising their voices against the polarisation and agitating, but the government is not paying any attention, said the Congress leader.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to frame a joint action plan against the CAA and proposed NCR and discuss the political situation arising out of surging students protests across the country.

The Congress MP also lauded the working of Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the CM took the bold decision of initiating against the mafia. “The organised crime is to be curbed but importantly it has to be ensured that innocent and poor are not punished in the action,” said the MP.