Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha amid PM Modi's address

Congress MPs have walked out of Rajya Sabha while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still speaking in the House.

Veteran Congress' leader, Mallikarjun Kharge has said, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress."

PM was replying to Motion of Thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha. During his address, Modi launched a sharp attack on Congress and said, "It was said in the House that Congress laid India's foundation and BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn't said like a joke in the House. It's result of serious thinking that's dangerous to nation - some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking."

PM further said that this mindset gave birth to perversions and referring to the Indira Gandhi imposed emergency said those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it.

Modi said, "This mindset has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it."

Taking a jibe at the grand-old party the PM accused it of placing the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty above everything else and said the biggest threat to India's democracy is dynastic parties.

"The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:45 PM IST