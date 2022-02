India reports 67,597 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 9,94,891 (2.35%), Death toll: 5,02,874.

Daily positivity rate: 5.02%, Total vaccination: 1,70,21,72,615.

