Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticizes media for being unempathetic to Aryan Khan upon his arrest

Mumbai: Earlier yesterday, the Narcotics Crime Bureau made several arrests in a drug-related case from a tip-off that drugs are being carried out and being consumed in a cruise party leaving from Mumbai. Based on this tip-off, a 22-member NCB team, under the supervision of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, carried out a raid on Cordelia cruises and arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 7 others for possession and consumption of contraband. They were later taken to into custody at the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning.

After nearly a day-long quizzing by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths, a Magistrate court here on Sunday evening sent Aryan Khan and two others to NCB custody till October 4.

As the case is becoming a high-profile matter, celebs have come in support of the Aryan Khan. Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt extended her support and took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass.”

As the netizens condemn the media trial of Aryan Khan, Congress MP and Thiruvananthapuram Minister Shashi Tharoor also criticized the media for targeting and abusing the Bollywood actor's son, Tharoor took to Twitter to express his views. "The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it," Tharoor wrote.

Aryan was presented before the Killa court along with others on Sunday evening. He was represented by senior advocate Satish Manshinde. Reportedly, Aryan Khan has been charged under sections 8C, 20B, 27, and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After the bail plea was rejected, the agency has further sought to extend the custody till October 13 of all three including Aryan Khan. The trio were presented in Mumbai city court. ASG Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:33 PM IST