Who is Munmun Dhamecha? All you need to know about the model arrested with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchantt in Mumbai drugs case

On October 3, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case following a raid on a cruise in Mumbai.

After nearly a day long quizzing by the central agency sleuths, a Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday evening sent Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun to NCB custody till October 4.

They were arrested on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs on a cruise off the Mumbai cost.

Who is Munmun Dhamecha?

Munmun is a fashion model. Reportedly, she is the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh.

She has around 9402 followers on Instagram. She keeps her followers engaged by posting reels and photos from her modelling shoots.

Meanwhile, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were produced before Additional Magistrate RK Rajebhosale by NCB's special prosecutor Advait Sethna, who sought a two-days remand to further facilitate probe in the matter.

Sethna informed the court that the NCB has invoked sections 8(c) read with sections 20b, 35 and 27 of the NDPS Act against Aryan Khan and the other accused.

As far as Khan is concerned, Sethna told the judge that he is arrested in connection with seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5gms of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The raid followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person. To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:12 PM IST