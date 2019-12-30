Congress MLA who once wanted clemency for Yakub Memon sworn-in as member of Uddhav’s Cabinet

Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was on Monday sworn in as a member of the Maharashtra cabinet along with 34 others.

Welcoming the expansion, the ruling allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders termed it as a "well-balanced" exercise by Thackeray giving appropriate representation to all sections, communities and regions in the state.

However, leaders of various smaller allies expressed their displeasure saying they were not given any ministerial berths nor invited for the swearing-in ceremony by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Thackeray said the cabinet portfolios would be allocated within a couple of days.

Shaikh incidentally had earlier sought clemency for 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon. He was one of the Congress MLAs at the time who had written to the then President, Pranab Mukherjee.

The Shiv Sena however was not of the same mind. Then a part of the BJP-coalition, the party had welcomed the verdict.

According to reports however, the BJP has protested against his induction into the cabinet on Monday. Reportedly, the BJP wondered if the Sena had forgiven Shaikh and by extension, Memon.