Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Complete list of ministers to be sworn in today

A total of 36 ministers will take oath today in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's long-overdue cabinet expansion. NCP leader Ajit Pawar is to be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while Aaditya Thackeray has also bagged a cabinet berth.

25 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state are all set to take oath. Here is a complete list of ministers to be sworn in today:

Cabinet Ministers:

Ashok Chavan (Congress), Dilip Walse-Patil NCP), Dhananjay Munde (NCP), Vijay Vaddetiwar (Congress), Amit Deshmukh (Congress), Hasan Mushrif (NCP), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Rajendra Shingane (NCP), Nawab Malik (NCP), Rajesh Tope (NCP), Sunil Kedar (Congress), Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena), Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena), Anil Deshmukh (NCP), Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena), Jitendra Awhad (NCP), Sandeepan Bhumare (Shiv Sena), Balasaheb Patil (NCP), Yashomati Thakur (Congress), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena), Uday Samant (Shiv Sena), K.C. Padavi (Congress), Shankarrao Gadakh (Shiv Sena), Aslam Shaikh (Congress) and Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena)

Ministers of State:

Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena), Satej Patil (Congress), Shambhuraj Desai (Shiv Sena), Bacchu Kadu (Shiv Sena), Vishvajeet Patangrao Kadam (Congress), Dattatray Bharne (NCP), Aditi Tatkare (NCP), Sanjay Bansode (NCP), Prajakt Tanpure (NCP) and Rajendra Patil Yadravkar (Shiv Sena)