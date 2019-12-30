Take 2: Ajit Pawar swears in as Deputy CM, this time in broad daylight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's long-overdue cabinet expansion has taken place today in Mumbai. A total of 36 ministers have sworn in from the three parties- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

The first from the Thackeray clan to contest and win an election- Aaditya Thackeray, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Nawab Malik were some of the big names to secure a berth in Uddhav's cabinet. However, today's biggest newsmaker is undoubtedly NCP leader Ajit Pawar who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, twice in 38 days and this time in broad daylight.

In an early morning unprecedented move on November 23, Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.