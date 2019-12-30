Is Sanjay Raut upset about no cabinet berth for his brother Sunil?

Rajya Sabha MP and Executive Editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut is upset and angry at his own party. Raut also didn't attend Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet expansion on Monday.

According to a Marathi News channel, Raut is said to be angry because his brother and MLA Sunil Raut did not get a cabinet berth. However, Sanjay Raut hasn't openly expressed his displeasure. The report says that he is likely to hold a discussion with the Shiv Sena chief.

When asked about his brother Sunil Raut not getting any ministerial berth, Sanjay told ANI: "I and my family are always with the Shiv Sena. We are loyal to the Thackeray family. Our family has contributed to the government's formation in the state." "It is a government of three parties where able people are in every party. So whatever is given in quota has to be accepted. I am happy that Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the state," added Raut.