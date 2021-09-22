Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey alleges Baghel govt misusing police to terrorize Deo supporters

Raipur: The cold war started for the chief minister’s chair has now entered into a bitter phase in Chhattisgarh. This time Congress Party MLA has registered strong protest against its government alleging that the Baghel government is misusing police machinery to miff their voices. The allegations had thrown another challenge before CM Baghel who is continuously trying to show the High Command that Congress is unified under him and every issue in the state is under control.

Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey while speaking to media in Bilaspur on Wednesday alleged the police are intentionally targeting T. S. SIngh Deo supporters to strangulate the voice.

The MLA who went to Kotwali Police station along with Pankaj Singh and his supporter to offer arrest raised anti-government and anti-Baghel slogans creating a chaos-like scene at the Kotwali Police station, Bilaspur on Wednesday.

Pandey alleged police intentionally lodged FIR against Congress leader Pankaj Singh without proper investigation because he is close to Deo. He was booked because there is an instruction from the higher-level authority, Pandey said.

"Continuous FIRs were lodged against us under a conspiracy because we are Deo supporters," the Bilaspur MLA alleged.

"The MLA challenged the police to arrest him and put him in jail for being a Deo supporter. The atrocities carried by police cannot ruin our loyalty towards the health minister," added Pandey.

The controversy started on Saturday when Awasthi- a close associate of Pankaj Singh went to CIMS Government Hospital for treatment for his head injury where the radiographer denied him of an MRI scan stating the unavailability of the MRI film, the local journalist Rajesh Agarwal said.

When Pankaj Singh heard about the unavailability of film and denial of the scan, he queried the Hospital doctor Vivek Sharma and got the information that there was film available. Thereafter, Pankaj Singh clashed with hospital staff over denial of treatment and misinformation, the reporter added.

The incident of Bilaspur again reminded everything is not going well within the Congress party, said the experts.

Dinner diplomacy to appease tribals:

However, apart from it, a mass meeting of the tribal community leaders was organized at the chief minister's official residence on Tuesday to mollify the voice of dissatisfaction and unrest brewing among the tribal community.

Under the supervision of Minister Kawasi Lakhma, 300 Congress-supporting representatives attended the meeting.

The dinner diplomacy program was organized just a day after the tribals carried out state-level bandh in support of their 22 points demands which include justice in Silger Police camp firing incident, implementation of PESA in scheduled areas, and immediate cessation of land grabbing activities.

