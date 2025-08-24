Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Media Over Poor Coverage Of Voter Adhikar Yatra

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the media for allegedly not giving adequate coverage to the Voter Adhikar Yatra.
Addressing a public meeting in Katihar, Rahul said that the media could give good coverage to a marriage function in the Ambani family, show a watch worth Rs 10 crore-Rs 15 crore but not a protest, launched against vote theft. Media will not show crowds assembling during the Yatra and also slogans raised during it.
Media does not belong to you, not to Hindustan, poor, farmers but it belongs to billionaires, he alleged, while raising slogan 'Vote Chor' with the crowd responding with 'Gaddi Chhor'. "You will not see this slogan on TV in the evening," he quipped.
Rahul said that the thoughts enshrined in the constitution were there even before the constitution came into force after independence. He said there were ideologies-one against the constitution and one in favour of it. While one ideology treated everybody equal as per the constitution while others were against giving equal rights to everybody. He said that Naturam Godse who was against the constitution assassinated Mahatma Gandhi as the latter dedicated his life for the constitution. BJP does not want OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, minorities, women to grow, he alleged.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that officers by indulging in corruption illegally pocketed Rs 4000 crore for issuing caste and residence certificates during the SIR of the electoral rolls and the BJP would use this money in the coming assembly election. He said that he was also not scared of FIRs registered against him for using the Jumla word, even when it was once used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself.