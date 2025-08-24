Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Media Over Poor Coverage Of Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday lashed out at the media for allegedly not giving adequate coverage to the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting in Katihar, Rahul said that the media could give good coverage to a marriage function in the Ambani family, show a watch worth Rs 10 crore-Rs 15 crore but not a protest, launched against vote theft. Media will not show crowds assembling during the Yatra and also slogans raised during it.

VIDEO | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) ride motorcycles as they resume their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Purnia.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/yhBZZ7SU8G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2025

Media does not belong to you, not to Hindustan, poor, farmers but it belongs to billionaires, he alleged, while raising slogan 'Vote Chor' with the crowd responding with 'Gaddi Chhor'. "You will not see this slogan on TV in the evening," he quipped.

VIDEO | Voter Adhikar Yatra: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during a joint press conference in Bihar's Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, says, "We are finding people in Bihar who are alive but have been declared dead in the voter list and their votes have been… pic.twitter.com/wwAuWMDZ1l — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 24, 2025

Rahul said that the thoughts enshrined in the constitution were there even before the constitution came into force after independence. He said there were ideologies-one against the constitution and one in favour of it. While one ideology treated everybody equal as per the constitution while others were against giving equal rights to everybody. He said that Naturam Godse who was against the constitution assassinated Mahatma Gandhi as the latter dedicated his life for the constitution. BJP does not want OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, minorities, women to grow, he alleged.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that officers by indulging in corruption illegally pocketed Rs 4000 crore for issuing caste and residence certificates during the SIR of the electoral rolls and the BJP would use this money in the coming assembly election. He said that he was also not scared of FIRs registered against him for using the Jumla word, even when it was once used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself.