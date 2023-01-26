Congress' Hath Jodo campaign to expose BJP’s inefficiencies: Mahila Congress National President Shobha Oza

Representative Image

Raipur: Former Mahila Congress National President Shobha Oza has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government is creating a deep social divide on the basis of religion and breeding hatred among the masses. Instead of putting India in the list of developed nations, it is pushing the nation towards the medieval ages, Ms Oza said.

She made these allegations on the eve of ‘Hath se Hath jodo’ campaign at state Congress party office Rajiv Bhawan in the state capital on Wednesday.

Listing the failures of the government, she said unemployment and inflation are at peak in the country, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) followed by demonetization have broken the financial condition of the country. She accused the party of targeting Mr Rahul Gandhi over his dressing and insignificant details of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, while what it should do is reply or address the issues raised by Mr Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Farmers, youth and common people are participating in large numbers in Mr Gandhi’s Yatra which began on September 7, 2022 and it will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30.

While speaking to the media the Congress leader also referred to Oxfam’s recent report which states that 5 percent of the country's richest people own more than 60 percent of the nation’s wealth while 50 percent people of the country possess only 3 percent of the country’s wealth; 50 percent pay 64 percent GST while 10 percent capitalists pay 3 percent GST even though they own 70-80 percent of the nation's wealth.

This disparity is creating a deep divide among masses. Such an unsustainable model of development based on discrimination will finally weaken the fabric of the country, she said and added that was the reason the Congress is launching the ‘Hath se Hath jodo’ campaign to expose the nefarious design of BJP.

