Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day due to bad weather

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra marks Day-100,announces concert in Jaipur |

Jammu: Owing to inclement weather and shooting stones on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cancelled for the day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of #BharatJodoYatra in Ramban & Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume the day after, on January 27th, at 8 a.m."

Security agencies in the north are on high alert

The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in the wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Friday night, a police official said, one of their personnel was injured in a blast underneath a dumper at Bajalta on the Narwal-Sidhra bypass.

The cause of the explosion, which took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, is being investigated, he said, adding that the dumper had been stopped by a police party for checking at Bajalta.

