e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day due to bad weather

Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day due to bad weather

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cancelled for the day on Wednesday.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra marks Day-100,announces concert in Jaipur |
Follow us on

Jammu: Owing to inclement weather and shooting stones on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district, the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cancelled for the day on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to poor weather conditions and landslides in the area, the afternoon leg of #BharatJodoYatra in Ramban & Banihal has been cancelled. Tomorrow is a rest day and the Yatra will resume the day after, on January 27th, at 8 a.m."

Read Also
Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party, says 'Rahul Gandhi spreading message of love supporters...
article-image

Security agencies in the north are on high alert

The terror attack comes at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert in the wake of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

On Friday night, a police official said, one of their personnel was injured in a blast underneath a dumper at Bajalta on the Narwal-Sidhra bypass.

The cause of the explosion, which took place around 11.30 pm on Friday, is being investigated, he said, adding that the dumper had been stopped by a police party for checking at Bajalta.

Read Also
WATCH: Man breaches security cordon to hug Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day due to bad weather

Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra cancelled for day due to bad weather

Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu;...

Helicopter carrying Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu;...

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 exam analysis, what's allowed, not allowed; all you need to know

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 exam analysis, what's allowed, not allowed; all you need to know

Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli students hoist caste-coded ribbons on government school's flag pole; police...

Tamil Nadu: Tirunelveli students hoist caste-coded ribbons on government school's flag pole; police...

Republic Day 2023: From women leading to Agniveers participating; Here are many firsts

Republic Day 2023: From women leading to Agniveers participating; Here are many firsts