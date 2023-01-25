Congress leader AK Antony's son quits party day after voicing concern over BBC documentary on PM Modi | Twitter

Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil Antony, resigned from "roles" in Congress on Wednesday after voicing concern over a BBC documentary on PM Modi.

"I have resigned from my roles in @INCIndia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below." He tweeted from his account.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Here is the full resignation letter

"Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress - as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell. Kindly consider this as my resignation letter.

I would like to thank everyone, especially the Kerala state leadership, and Dr. Shashi Tharoor, along with countless party workers, who had wholeheartedly supported and guided me at various times, during my brief period here.



I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground.



I would prefer to continue my other professional endeavours without being fed this negativity, and being involved in these destructive narratives, many against the very core interests of India. These I strongly believe will end up in the dustbin of history with time.



I wish you all well, and thank you.



warm regards.

Anil K. Antony"

Anil Antony had slammed BBC on Tuesday and faced backlash for it

Congress leader Anil K Antony on Tuesday slammed the British Broadcast Company (BBC) for airing the controversial documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots and also said that those supporting the BBC in India are "setting a dangerous precedent".

The BBC's two-part documentary, 'India: The Modi Question', has triggered a massive uproar in India for allegedly showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light against the backdrop of the riots.

Criticising the BBC, Anil said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would "undermine" the country's sovereignty.

What did Antony say?

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK-state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions, is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil, who is the son of former Kerala CM AK Antony, tweeted.

Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty. — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 24, 2023

