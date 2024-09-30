'Congress, Ex-CM Hooda Ran Govt Of Property Dealers’: Amit Shah's Big Claim In Poll-Bound Haryana (VIDEO)

Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning in poll-bound Haryana | X/@AmitShah

Chandigarh: Union home minister Amit Shah, who addressed three election rallies across poll-bound Haryana on Sunday, tore into the former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government accusing him of running a government of "property dealers’’ in the state.

Shah, who held rallies in Badshahpur town in district Gurugram, Nangal Choudhary (Mahendergarh) and Indri (Karnal) alleged that the then Congress government ran a government of agents and property dealers. Though he did not name anyone, he held that if the Congress came to power, then the development would happen for only the party’s son-in-law, a particular area and for only one community.

Shah went on to further allege that the Congress government only promoted 'dealers' and 'damad' and gifted hundreds of acres of farmers’ land to make the 'Delhi ka damad' wealthy. "During that regime, bribes had to be paid for jobs, but under the BJP government, the postman delivers the appointment letters to people’s home’’, he added.

Shah also held that the Congress manifesto was nothing but a compilation of hollow promises. ``Not even a single promise made by Rahul Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana has been fulfilled’’, he alleged.

Calling Rahul Gandhi, a 'machine of lies', the Union home minister referred to the former’s remarks about that the Agniveer scheme in which the former had claimed that it was introduced because the government didn’t want to provide pensions, and said that the truth is, the Agniveer scheme has been created to keep the armed forces young. "Both the Haryana and Central governments will provide pensions to every Agniveer. After 5 years, there will not be a single Agniveer without a job with pension’’, he added.

Taking a dig at the bitter infighting in Congress for the post of chief minister after this election, he held that neither that party would come to power nor there would be any Congress CM after this election as BJP would make a hat-trick and will have its CM.

Shah also alleged that there was a new trend of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans being raised in Congress gatherings. Rahul Gandhi must explain his silence on Congress workers chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’