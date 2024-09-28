Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: HM Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Misleading Voters On Agniveer Scheme, Promises Permanent Jobs; VIDEO

Union Home minister Amit Shah | IANS

Chandigarh: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Congress accusing it of spreading lies to mislead people of Haryana about the Agniveer scheme while the truth was the BJP had vowed to give permanent government jobs to every Agniveer of Haryana.

Addressing an election rally in Rewari city for the BJP candidates for the upcoming October 5 assembly elections in Haryana, Shah alleged that Congress was spreading lies that Agniveers would be left in a lurch without any employment after completion of their job period as Agniveers in the army.

Rewari, Haryana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Congress always insults the army. This is the same Congress party that had the audacity to call the army chief a goon...They are spreading the falsehood that the Agniveers who return will be left without any support. I make a… pic.twitter.com/ZdZiVzs63w — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2024

"But the Centre and Haryana government had repeatedly stated that every Agniveer of Haryana would be given a permanent government job with the facility of pension as per the decision of the Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi’’, he held accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having nothing to do but to spread rumours.

Accompanied by several senior Central and state leaders including Union minister and Rao Inderjit Singh, a tall Ahir leader, on the occasion, Shah held that Congress had never respected the Army, and exhorted the gathering to support BJP and its candidates in the ensuing assembly elections.

Notably, while Haryana has 2% share in the total population of the country, the youths from Haryana hold over 11% share in the recruitments in the Indian army.

Shah also took on Rahul on the issue of reservation and Article 370 and held that as long as BJP is in power, the Article 370 would not be brought back by even his (Rahul’s) third generation. ``Kashmir is ours and no one can raise their eyes on it’’, he added.

The Union home minister also attacked on previous Congress government in state alleging that earlier "dealers, dalaals (brokers) and damaad (son-in-law)’’ used to rule the state before 2014 and the then Congress rule was marked with "cuts, commission and corruption’’, while the BJP government has ended the same since 2014.

Shah went on to allege that Rahul Gandhi was also lying to farmers while he (Rahul) did not even know the difference between Rabi and Kharif crops and the full form of MSP. He asked the Congress leaders to stop lying to farmers about MSP as Haryana is buying 24 crops at MSP.