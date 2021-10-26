'Congress didn’t respond to TMC’s call to unite against BJP': Sukhendu Sekhar Roy

New Delhi: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy addressing the media on Tuesday claimed that since Congress High Command Sonia Gandhi didn’t react to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’s call to unite the opposition against BJP, TMC had decided to work alone till further communication is made by Congress.

“TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had met Sonia Gandhi and other like minded party representatives to unite everyone against the BJP but the Congress is busy to settle internal problems. The TMC can’t wait for long as elections are due in five states next year,” said Sukhendu.

Asked about defection of leaders from Congress to the TMC, to which the TMC MP said that everyone is aware that TMC is the only party that can beat the ‘devious’ BJP.

Notably, former Congress MLC of Uttar Pradesh Rajeshpati Tripathi and former Congress UP vice-president Laliteshpati Tripathi on Monday joined Trinamool Congress under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Defecting to TMC, Rajeshpati Tripathi said that no work is ‘impossible’ under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

“When Mamata Banerjee had left Congress and had formed TMC no one had thought that the TMC one day will become mightier than Congress. Congress has weakened in UP and we will now establish TMC in UP as Mamata Banerjee believes in the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru,” stated Tripathi.

Incidentally, West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that though the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is claiming for ‘unity’, the TMC is trying to break the Congress.

Taking potshots at both Trinamool Congress and Congress, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, “There are several factions in both Congress and Trinamool Congress being one of them it is very difficult who is uniting with whom.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:52 PM IST