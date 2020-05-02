Confusion reigns amid Lockdown 3.0: MHA issues new clarification on movement of cars, cabs including Ola and Uber in Orange zones

The Centre has on Saturday issued a clarification regarding the movement of persons and vehicles in Orange Zones, during the two weeks of extended lockdown with effect from May 4.

According to the new guidelines, taxis and cab aggregators including Ola and Uber are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheeler vehicles.

In Orange Zones, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited. However, in Green Zones buses are operational with upto 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 per cent capacity.

The Friday's order had stated that pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers in the Orange Zones. However, the new clarification does not include any order in relation to two-wheelers and hence it has caused a lot of confusion amongst people.

Here is Friday's order:

In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Here is the order clarification on Saturday:

In the Orange Zones, in addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remains prohibited.

Two other activities have been allowed with restrictions:

Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles.

All other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions.