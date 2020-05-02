Lockdown 3.0: Will barbers, salons, and spas be open in red, orange, and green zones? Check MHA's clarification

On Friday the Home Ministry issued an order, extending the pan-India lockdown by two more weeks. Lockdown 3.0 however will see some relaxations for some areas.

The next phase of lockdown, according to the MHA will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.

So, does that mean spas, salons, barber shops and other similar facilities will be open? What about restaurants and bars?

None of these will be available at this time in red zones.

As per the updated guidelines provided by the MHA, hospitality services will not be functional at this time for any zone.

An additional clarification by the MHA also adds that "in the Red Zones, outside the Containment Zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country".