Lockdown 3.0: E-commerce can deliver essentials in red zones

Despite being in the red zone, residents of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Nagpur can order from their favourite e-commerce site, but only essential items.
In the recent order in which lockdown was extended, the government has permitted e-commerce activities for essential and non-essential items in orange and green zones. This decision by the government has bought cheer among the e-commerce services.
"We welcome the Government’s decision to allow ecommerce in orange and green zones to serve people safely with products that they need and have not been able to access due to the lockdown. Millions of small and medium businesses and traders will now be able to jumpstart their businesses and livelihoods across their workforce," said a spokesperson of Amazon India to
While the red zones operate with limited access, the containment zones will not be able to avail the services of the e-commerce sites at all. However, the individual movement for all non-essential activities will be restricted from 7 am to 7 pm, which means whichever zone you are in, the customers will not get deliveries at that time period.
While courier and postal services will be allowed to operate, services like air travel, trains, metro and inter-state road movement will continue to remain suspended.
The movement of good traffic has been allowed in the red, orange and green zone as well.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)