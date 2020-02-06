'Common people have not been benefitted in the country': Chhattisgarh CM slams govt

New Delhi: While campaigning for the Congress's Kalkajandidate Shivani Chopra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that the common people of the country have not benefitted by its policies.

"Common people have not been benefitted in the country. Farmers are still reeling under crisis, youths are not getting the job, inflation is an all-time high. BJP has made all fake promises with the people," he said while addressing a public rally in Delhi's Nangloi area on Wednesday.

He also cornered the party over the Citizenship Amendment Act and accused the party of not doing anything for the farmers.